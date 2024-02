1 Revolutionary Electric Vehicle Stock Down 95% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

The electric vehicle industry is still in its early days. Even though practically every auto manufacturer is developing more and better EVs every year, fewer than one in 10 cars sold in the U.S. is fully electric.One company could change all that. It's not a flashy new automaker. It's the company developing a key technology that could make EVs much more preferable and affordable to own over a traditional combustion engine vehicle.QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) is developing solid-state battery technology that could unlock a ton of growth in the EV industry. The stock price is down 95% from its all-time high in 2021, but it's closer than ever to bringing its vision for the future into reality. Here's why it's a great opportunity to buy QuantumScape stock right now .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel