1 Ridiculously Cheap Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After a devastating 2022, a year that saw the S&P 500 decline 19%, investors are looking for things to bounce back quickly. This means finding companies that have promising futures and that are trading at attractive valuations. One such name is Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX). Since reporting its 2022 fourth-quarter financials on Feb. 16, the popular footwear brand has seen its shares slip about 10%. And although they are up 59% over the past six months, the shares are still down nearly 30% from their all-time high. Here's why investors will regret not buying Crocs on the dip. It's an accurate assessment to say that Crocs' business was boosted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020 and 2021, revenue jumped 12.6% and 66.9%, respectively, showcasing a sharp top-line acceleration for a company that was struggling for a few years before the health crisis. The heightened consumer interest in comfortable and affordable attire probably deserves some credit here. Continue reading