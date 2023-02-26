|
26.02.2023 14:45:00
1 Ridiculously Cheap Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
After a devastating 2022, a year that saw the S&P 500 decline 19%, investors are looking for things to bounce back quickly. This means finding companies that have promising futures and that are trading at attractive valuations. One such name is Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX). Since reporting its 2022 fourth-quarter financials on Feb. 16, the popular footwear brand has seen its shares slip about 10%. And although they are up 59% over the past six months, the shares are still down nearly 30% from their all-time high. Here's why investors will regret not buying Crocs on the dip. It's an accurate assessment to say that Crocs' business was boosted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020 and 2021, revenue jumped 12.6% and 66.9%, respectively, showcasing a sharp top-line acceleration for a company that was struggling for a few years before the health crisis. The heightened consumer interest in comfortable and affordable attire probably deserves some credit here. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!