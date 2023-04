1 Ridiculously Simple Retirement Savings Hack You'll Wish You'd Known Sooner

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When it comes to saving and investing for retirement, 401(k)s get a lot of attention because of how common they are. But IRAs are just as great a tool, and in some ways, they're better.The difference between a traditional IRA and Roth IRA comes down to one thing: When you pay taxes. With a traditional IRA, you can possibly deduct your contributions from your taxable income, but you'll pay taxes when you take withdrawals in retirement.With a Roth IRA, you contribute after-tax money and can take tax-free withdrawals in retirement. The ability to have your money grow tax-free is a blessing from the IRS, and it's arguably one of the best retirement savings hacks available.