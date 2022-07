1 Risk You Should Know Before You Buy Bank of America Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As the big banks kicked off earnings season, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) was among the bellwethers and a big miss could have signaled trouble for an already recession-wary market. Whether BoA's second-quarter 2022 results were a beat or a miss remained firmly in the eye of the beholder, though, as the company's management unsurprisingly gave the data a positive spin while the skeptics had ample fodder for their glass-half-empty conclusions.At the same time, dip buyers might salivate at the chance to buy Back of America shares at a seemingly attractive valuation. Caution may be warranted, however, as BoA's bull case is predicated on recent central-bank policy -- which, history will show, is subject to change without notice.So, is Bank of America stock a buy as the price pulls back to early 2021 levels, and as BoA's trailing-12-month price-to-earnings ratio looks enticing at 10? Bank of America's second-quarter results ought to help investors decide whether to buy the dip or pass and wait.Continue reading