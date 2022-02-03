|
03.02.2022 13:50:00
1 Robinhood Stock That Could Crush the Market in the Long Run
Investors using the Robinhood Markets trading platform tend to be big fans of growth stocks, so it's not surprising to find Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) on the list of the 100 most widely held stocks among users on the stock trading app.Zoom stock skyrocketed in 2020 as the videoconferencing app became an essential utility during the pandemic, but more recently the stock price has taken a hit. Share prices plunged 45% in 2021, and have continued to slide in the first weeks of 2022. However, nothing fundamental has changed about Zoom's business operations or performance. While its meteoric growth rates have slowed, the company is still in good shape to continue growing, and at its current share price, which is essentially where it was at the start of the pandemic, it looks like a good bet to beat the market over the long run.Image source: Zoom Video Communications.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
