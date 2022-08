1 Robinhood Stock That Could Crush the Market in the Long Run

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One compelling feature of online brokerage Robinhood Markets' (NASDAQ: HOOD) user interface is its list of the top-100 stocks among its traders. While this might be a good place to look for ideas, investors shouldn't choose to invest in a company simply because it appears on this list -- or any other list. It takes some further investigation to determine whether or not a company has the potential to be a good investment.One company on this list that I think is worthy of a second look is Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB). A disruptor in the travel space, Airbnb has had a successful time in the public markets since its initial public offering (IPO) in December of 2020. But it's the potential that has me believing this stock could be a market crusher in the long run.The story of Airbnb as a public company has very much been tied to the pandemic. As a result, it's helpful to zoom out from some of the important business metrics to see where the long-term trends are heading. Continue reading