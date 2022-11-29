|
29.11.2022 17:45:00
1 Robinhood Stock That Could Crush the Market in the Long Run
It's fair to say that many next-gen traders fancy speculative and low-priced growth stocks over blue chips. It's part of the art when you're swinging for the fences. However, you may be surprised to learn that Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is one of the 10 most widely held stocks on the Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) platform. It makes sense. Disney reaches a wide audience. Its animated classics have been a family entertainment staple over several generations. It operates the most-visited theme parks in the world. Its Marvel and Lucasfilm content is responsible for many of the top box office draws of all time. It's a juggernaut for sports programming with ESPN. Let's dive into why Disney could crush the market in the long run.Image source: Disney.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!