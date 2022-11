1 Robinhood Stock That Could Crush the Market in the Long Run

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's fair to say that many next-gen traders fancy speculative and low-priced growth stocks over blue chips. It's part of the art when you're swinging for the fences. However, you may be surprised to learn that Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is one of the 10 most widely held stocks on the Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) platform. It makes sense. Disney reaches a wide audience. Its animated classics have been a family entertainment staple over several generations. It operates the most-visited theme parks in the world. Its Marvel and Lucasfilm content is responsible for many of the top box office draws of all time. It's a juggernaut for sports programming with ESPN. Let's dive into why Disney could crush the market in the long run.