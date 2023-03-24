|
1 Robinhood Stock That Could Crush the Market in the Long Run
Robinhood Markets made a name for itself as a go-to platform for younger investors. It revolutionized stock investing with its mobile-first, user-friendly platform and zero-commission trading, which kicked off a trend that spread across the industry.The Robinhood Investor Index, which tracks its top 100 traded shares, offers valuable insights into what its users are holding. While the index includes speculative meme stocks like AMC Entertainment and GameStop, it also includes many blue chip and tech companies poised for explosive growth.One stock moving up the list of Robinhood's most traded is Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Meta Platforms faced challenges in the last year, but it's positioning itself to be a dominant player in a potentially $8 trillion market. Here's why it could deliver market-crushing returns.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
