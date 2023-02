1 Satya Nadella Quote That Alphabet Investors Need to Hear

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

By now, it's no secret that Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has launched a fresh effort to go after Alphabet 's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) cash cow.Shortly after OpenAI launched ChatGPT last November, reports emerged that Microsoft was aiming to launch its own ChatGPT-powered version of its Bing search engine. Microsoft confirmed those rumors earlier this month when CEO Satya Nadella unveiled the new Bing at a presentation with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.Nadella declared that "a new race" had begun in search and AI.Continue reading