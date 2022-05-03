|
03.05.2022 16:53:00
1 Semiconductor Growth Stock Down 47% to Buy Now and Hold
Companies have begun reporting their financial results for the first quarter of 2022. It's a crucial period for investors as pandemic restrictions continue to fade and the Federal Reserve begins to raise interest rates to combat high inflation.Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a semiconductor-service company that provides critical manufacturing equipment to the world's largest chip producers. It's coming off the strongest two-year period in its history, and its Q1 2022 results suggest this year might be about consolidation rather than growth.But the signs point to a bright future ahead. Here's why investors should take advantage of the 47% discount in its stock price right now for a long-term hold.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
