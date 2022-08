1 Semiconductor Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Computer chips play a central role in a growing number of different goods and services, from consumer smartphone devices to electric vehicles to the cloud computing platforms relied upon by businesses. These chips are commercially known as semiconductors, and the industry is shaping up to be a $1.5 trillion annual opportunity by 2030, which means investors could benefit greatly from adding quality chip stocks to their portfolios. Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a service-focused company that provides critical equipment to the world's leading semiconductor producers. Despite Cohu's growth slowing down in 2022, it's on track to hit some ambitious financial targets over the next five years, and the stock is trading at an extremely attractive level right now . Here's why investors should consider shares of this tech specialist to buy and hold long-term.