1 Semiconductor Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

When it comes to advanced chipmakers, most investors think of industry-leading stocks like Advanced Micro Devices or Nvidia. But opportunities in the semiconductor sector extend far beyond just the manufacturing giants.Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) is a semiconductor-service company that makes equipment crucial to the fabrication process, and it supplies some of the world's largest producers. After hitting a pandemic-low stock price of $13.60 in March 2020, Axcelis stock rocketed 470% to a high of $77.60 in December 2021. Since then the stock has taken a tumble amid the broader tech sell-off, and that presents an opportunity for investors to get involved.