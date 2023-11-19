Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
19.11.2023 14:00:00
1 Semiconductor Stock Down 30% That It's Time to Buy on the Dip
The semiconductor sector has been a mixed bag in 2023. To be blunt, artificial intelligence (AI) masked substantial weakness across the industry as consumers pull back on buying big-ticket electronics like computers and mobile devices.Chip companies focused on AI have done extremely well; Nvidia, for example, experienced a surge in its data center revenue thanks to that technology, and its stock is sitting on a mammoth gain of 246% this year so far. But even that company has seen weakness in its consumer-focused gaming segment.Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a unique semiconductor service company, and it's on track to experience a 21% drop in its total revenue this year. As a result, its stock is trading 30% below its all-time high. Even though the company isn't focused directly on AI, I'm going to explain why its stock is a great value right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
