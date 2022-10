1 Semiconductor Stock Down 65% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The 2022 stock market sell-off has been broad, but it has been particularly brutal for the technology sector. While the benchmark S&P 500 index is down by 25% year to date as of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq -100 index has lost 34%.But when you zoom out and compare their performances over the past five years, the picture looks very different. The Nasdaq-100 is up by 77%, which is nearly double the S&P 500's gain of 40%. This supports the widely held view that investing for the long term typically delivers the greatest benefits.Investors could apply that strategy to semiconductor stock Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), which has declined by 65% from its all-time high. Semiconductors continue to grow rapidly in importance, and the sector could be worth as much as $1.5 trillion annually by 2030. AMD is a best-in-class producer, and one that investors should consider buying now.Continue reading