|
08.11.2023 13:50:00
1 Semiconductor Stock Set to Join Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and NVIDIA in the $1 Trillion Club
Nvidia has been the chip stock in vogue this year, with investors pushing the company past a $1 trillion market cap. But another semiconductor company, one with close ties to Nvidia, could be the next to join it and the other tech giants in the $1 trillion club.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), known as TSMC, supplies all the chip designers with the actual final products that go into smartphones, laptops, and data centers.While the company has lots of exposure to the AI chip boom -- including as a supplier of all of Nvidia's AI chips -- it has felt pressure from the downturn in semiconductors. It's the market leader in chip manufacturing, grabbing the majority of the market. And while that means cyclical setbacks are inevitable, it also means it will be a major participant in the next boom in semiconductors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
