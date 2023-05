1 Semiconductor Stock That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet in the $1 Trillion Club

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

United States Steel became the world's first $1 billion company in 1901, and it took a full 117 years before Apple was crowned the first-ever $1 trillion company in 2018.It remains an incredibly rare achievement -- Apple is one of only five companies globally with a valuation exceeding $1 trillion. The other four are Microsoft Amazon , Google parent Alphabet , and oil giant Saudi Aramco.This exclusive club is likely to grow over time, particularly with exciting new opportunities ramping up in areas like advanced computing and artificial intelligence (AI). With that in mind, one company with the potential to eventually earn membership is semiconductor producer Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).Continue reading