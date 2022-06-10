|
10.06.2022 15:01:00
1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Whether it's a smartphone, an electric vehicle, or even a smart refrigerator, advanced computer chips (commercially known as semiconductors) are playing an important role in powering electronics. In fact, the rapid technological progress in some of those products has driven an unprecedented demand surge for chips, and suppliers are struggling to keep up.As a result, investors have enjoyed market-crushing upside in semiconductor stocks. Over the last five years, the iShares Semiconductor ETF has returned 204%, almost doubling the gain of the tech-centric Nasdaq-100 market index, which has jumped 119% in the same period. Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is a global leader in a very specific segment of the chip space, and it's on the cusp of a growth surge. Its stock is very attractively priced, and that might be the sign investors need to get involved right now. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
