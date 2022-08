1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy Right Now, Despite a Gaming Slowdown

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of the most impactful semiconductor companies in the world. But the maker of advanced computer chips is rapidly expanding beyond its hardware business and into platform computing, with a range of innovative software products built using its pioneering expertise in artificial intelligence. The company just released its financial results for the fiscal second quarter of 2023 (ended July 31), and despite surprising investors with a slowdown in its gaming segment -- which was once its largest revenue driver -- there were plenty of positives investors should be paying attention to. Nvidia stock is down 51% from its all-time high, and here's why that's a big long-term opportunity in light of its recent financial results. Continue reading