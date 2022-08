1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you own a smartphone, car, or even a fridge, chances are it's powered by one or more semiconductors, more casually known as computer chips. These components are critical to the manufacturing of modern, digitally capable products, and the industry could be on its way to a $1.5 trillion annual value by 2030. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is a best-in-class chip producer, and its hardware is constantly in demand from some of the largest companies in the world. One Wall Street investment firm thinks AMD stock could soar by 104% from its current price, and the company's financial results for the second quarter of 2022 (reported Aug. 2) were a positive step toward delivering that hefty gain.Continue reading