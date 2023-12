1 Semiconductor Stock You'll Regret Not Buying Right Now

At the core of high-tech devices are semiconductor chips. These integral components may be small, but they do a lot of heavy lifting. Regardless of whether you are talking about graphics processing units (GPUs) used for artificial intelligence (AI), smartphones, self-driving cars, or other technology, chances are there is a chip made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM).Taiwan Semiconductor is the world's largest contract chip manufacturer and has been a phenomenal investment over the past decade. However, it's currently valued near historical lows, making right now an excellent opportunity to scoop up this important company's stock.As the name implies, Taiwan Semiconductor is based in Taiwan. Much of the reason why the U.S. and the rest of the world don't want a Chinese takeover is largely centered around the importance of Taiwan Semiconductor. Apple's iPhones, Nvidia's GPUs, and Tesla's electric vehicles all rely on its products, showing how critical it is to just a few of the top technology companies right now .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel