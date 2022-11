1 Sensational Stock With Near-930% Upside, According to Ark Investment Management

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Electric vehicle company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is known for delivering high-flying returns to investors over the past few years, as it has grown to become the largest player in the industry. But the stock has lost its shine in 2022, shedding 52% of its value year to date.Some of that decline has strangely occurred in the past month. Despite the Nasdaq -100 technology index rising 6.25% over the past 30 days, Tesla stock has dropped roughly 14% during this period. Investors appear concerned about CEO Elon Musk's focus after his recent $44 billion acquisition of social media giant Twitter, which appears to be occupying much of his attention. But it shouldn't change Tesla's long-term trajectory, and many analysts on Wall Street remain incredibly bullish on the company. For example, an analyst for Ark Investment Management -- run by famous investor Cathie Wood -- thinks Tesla stock could soar nearly 930% by 2026. But could these impressive projections be right? Let's take a closer look.