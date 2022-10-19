|
19.10.2022 11:50:00
1 Sensational Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip
Being a technology investor has rarely been more challenging than in 2022. Most portfolios with a high concentration of tech stocks are likely deep in the red for the year, with many individual companies losing over half of their value.But some really high-quality opportunities were discarded alongside the rest of the market, and that presents a unique chance for investors to pick them up at a steep discount to where they might otherwise be trading in more normal conditions. Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is one of these discards. The company, which helps businesses make sense of their increasing amounts of data, raised its 2022 sales guidance three times since the end of last year. That places it in a small circle of technology companies actually growing faster than expected even in this tough economy. With Datadog stock trading down 59% from its all-time high, here's why investors might want to give this stock a closer look. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|16,77
|-1,29%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZurückhaltung nach jüngster Erholung: Dow leichter -- ATX und DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street gönnt sich zur Wochenmitte eine Auszeit. Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Mittwoch nach, auch der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden unterschiedliche Entwicklungen beobachtet.