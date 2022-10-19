1 Sensational Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Being a technology investor has rarely been more challenging than in 2022. Most portfolios with a high concentration of tech stocks are likely deep in the red for the year, with many individual companies losing over half of their value.But some really high-quality opportunities were discarded alongside the rest of the market, and that presents a unique chance for investors to pick them up at a steep discount to where they might otherwise be trading in more normal conditions. Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is one of these discards. The company, which helps businesses make sense of their increasing amounts of data, raised its 2022 sales guidance three times since the end of last year. That places it in a small circle of technology companies actually growing faster than expected even in this tough economy. With Datadog stock trading down 59% from its all-time high, here's why investors might want to give this stock a closer look. Continue reading