1 Shocker in Netflix Earnings

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The speed with which Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has brought advertising to the platform is impressive and could drive the next phase of the company's growth. In this video, Travis Hoium digs into the latest numbers and one shocking point revealed in Netflix's first-quarter earnings report. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 19, 2023. The video was published on April 19, 2023.Continue reading