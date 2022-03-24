|
24.03.2022 14:01:00
1 Sign Tesla Might Crush Its Guidance This Year
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) provided investors with an impressive outlook for 2022 when it reported fourth-quarter results in late January. Even in the face of global supply challenges, the electric-car maker said in its fourth-quarter earnings call that it expects deliveries this year to increase at a rate that's "comfortably above 50%."This is particularly impressive when investors consider that this is on top of 87% growth in 2021. So much for a tough global-supply environment slowing down the automaker.But what if I told you there's a good reason to believe that Tesla could potentially grow its deliveries at a rate that's well over 50% in 2022? While this may not sound believable to investors who aren't following the company closely, an outcome like this is becoming increasingly plausible.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
