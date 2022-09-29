1 Significant Risk That Skyworks Solutions Could Face by 2030

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Radiofrequency (RF) device company Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) stock price has declined since the second half of 2021 despite having significant growth tailwinds from mobile device migration from 4G to 5G. One of the reasons for its stock decline is that the company faces a serious risk to its business that long-term investors might want to consider before investing. Here is one significant risk that this company could face by 2030.For much of Skyworks' history, one customer, Apple, has accounted for a weighty chunk of Skyworks' revenues. Over the last ten years, Apple grew from 29% of its total revenue to 55%. And while riding on the back of the most important global smartphone manufacturer has produced dividends for Skyworks, it also comes with a substantial risk -- Apple has plans to eventually manufacture for itself all the critical components used within its products. Continue reading