Nuscale Power Aktie
WKN DE: A3DK09 / ISIN: US67079K1007
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04.07.2026 20:06:13
1 Simple Reason to Buy NuScale Power (SMR) Right Now
NuScale Power's (NYSE: SMR) stock hit a record high of $53.43 on Oct. 15, 2025. But today, the nuclear energy company's stock trades at less than $10. Let's see why that pullback might be a good buying opportunity for long-term investors.Image source: Getty Images.NuScale develops small modular reactors (SMRs), which are much smaller than conventional nuclear reactors. These prefabricated SMRs reduce the time, labor, and costs for building a nuclear power plant. It's working with Fluor (NYSE: FLR) to deploy six of its 77 MWe reactors in a 462 MWe plant for Romania's RoPower. In the U.S., it recently agreed to deploy up to six gigawatts of its SMR capacity across seven states for the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: Nuscale Power präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Nuscale Power gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)