|
26.10.2023 13:05:00
1 Simple Reason Warren Buffett Prefers to Buy Apple Rather Than Tesla Stock
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are two of the top companies in the world. They both have strong followings and are profitable, growing businesses with strong fundamentals.But despite its strong position and growth prospects in the electric vehicle (EV) market, Tesla isn't in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. CEO Warren Buffett is a big fan of Apple and that's Berkshire's top holding. Why isn't Tesla also in there?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!