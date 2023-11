1 Simple Retirement Savings Hack That Can Help Out Big Time in the Long Run

Your retirement is likely the largest single financial goal you'll ever face in your life. Once you stop working, you'll need a way to cover your costs for the rest of your life. If all goes well, you could have to fund multiple decades of active living, without a paycheck.As daunting as that may seem, there's one simple retirement savings hack that can help you out big time in the long run. That hack? Contribute to your 401(k) or similar employer-sponsored retirement plan, and invest the money in a broad-based, low-cost, stock-focused index fund for its long-term potential returns.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel