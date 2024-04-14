|
14.04.2024 09:35:00
1 Simple Vanguard ETF Could Turn $500 Per Month Into $50,000 in Annual Dividend Income
Replacing your paycheck, or at least part of it, with a steady stream of dividends is a great retirement strategy.Not only could you earn enough from your investments to live off of, but you'd probably never have to sell your holdings. That provides great downside protection, and an incredible legacy to pass on to your heirs.The good news is that $50,000 in annual dividend income is well within reach for many investors. Better yet, it doesn't require risky investments in high-yield dividend stocks with uncertain futures. You can build a $50,000 dividend stream just by consistently investing about $500 per month in a simple Vanguard ETF: the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEMKT: VYM).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
