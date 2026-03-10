NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
10.03.2026 07:05:00
1 Sizzling 12.7% Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Throughout February, Hercules Capital (NYSE: HTGC) witnessed a highly concentrated wave of insider buying. A combination of C-suite executives and board directors piled more than $1 million into open-market purchases as Hercules stock flirted with 52-week lows.According to Form 4 filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), board members Robert Badvas, Thomas Fallon, Loo Wade, and Nikos Theodosopoulos, as well as CFO Seth Meyer, chief legal officer Kiersten Zaza Botelho, and CEO Scott Bluestein, collectively purchased nearly $1.9 million worth of HTGC stock during the month of February.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
