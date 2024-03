1 Skyrocketing Stock That Crushed the "Magnificent Seven" in the Last 5 Years

Shares of each of the "Magnificent Seven" have made for wonderful investments in the last five years. But Nvidia stands out. The AI chip maker's stock has soared 1,940% during that time.However, there's one under-the-radar beverage stock that has fared much better. I'm talking about budding energy drink maker Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH). In the past five years, its shares have skyrocketed 6,000%, turning a $1,000 initial investment into a whopping $61,000 (as of Feb. 29).Let's take a closer look at what drove those gains, followed by the investment merits of the business today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel