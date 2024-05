1 Small-Cap Chip Stock Just Tanked Nearly 30% -- Time to Buy?

Shares of small U.S.-based chip manufacturing start-up SkyWater Technologies (NASDAQ: SKYT) initially tanked over 30% following its Q1 2024 earnings update. Shares have rebounded a bit since then but are still down nearly 30% pre-earnings and down nearly 20% so far in 2024. It seems that stock market movers and shakers were surprised by a temporary dip in SkyWater's trajectory toward reaching profitability. To be clear, SkyWater remains a high-risk and only potentially high-reward stock. But are investors missing the forest for the trees -- or in this instance, missing the chip fab for the wafers?I explained a couple of months ago that SkyWater has a unique business model. Just as it was in 2023, 77% of Q1 2024 revenue was ATS -- or SkyWater's "Advanced Technology Service." ATS is a joint development and investment business with a SkyWater customer, where both SkyWater and the customer spend on semiconductor manufacturing processes and chipmaking tools to solve the customer's specific needs. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel