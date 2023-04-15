|
15.04.2023 13:03:00
1 Small Cap Chip Stock to Bet on Quantum Computing
It's been rough going for small semiconductor industry stock FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM). Shares of the company remain 40% below all-time highs last set in early 2021. FormFactor was dragged down by the bear market last year, as well as by the present downturn in the chip industry. Nevertheless, there are some interesting things going on at FormFactor that could put this tiny business in growth mode for years to come. One of them is its systems used in quantum computing. FormFactor provides test and measurement equipment for semiconductor fabs (the facilities that manufacture chips). Specifically, three-quarters of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 came from probe cards, a consumable product (read: an ongoing operating expense for chip fabs) used to test silicon wafers and chips for defects. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
