1 Small-Cap Company That Reminds Me of CrowdStrike Stock

Business operations for restaurant-technology company Olo (NYSE: OLO) and cloud-based cybersecurity provider CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) couldn't be more different. And yet, the investment theses for these two companies are surprisingly similar, as we'll see here.Optionality is the powerful trait that could make CrowdStrike a market-beating stock over the long term. And it's the same trait that Olo hopes works for it as well.All organizations want to prevent cybersecurity attacks, but many don't know where they're vulnerable. That's where Reposify comes in. Its software figures out where attackers can gain entry so that holes can be plugged. It's a valuable service, and it's why CrowdStrike acquired Reposify in September.