1 Small Chip Stock Outperforming AMD, Intel, and Others in a Crucial Area of AI

After a number of large acquisitions from chip design giant Intel in 2015 and another by AMD in 2022, I've written about how small chip design house Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the last FPGA pure-play company left standing.FPGAs (field-programmable gate arrays) are a type of logic chip. They have the ability to be reprogrammed using software to allow engineers to change the FPGA's function -- even after the chip has been manufactured and put into use. This makes FPGAs different from application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), or even many CPUs and GPUs, which are designed and pre-programmed to behave a certain way.Lattice may be small, but it has been quietly winning a market share battle with its two larger competitors, Intel and AMD . As the semiconductor industry readies for a new growth cycle later in 2024, powered by new needs for artificial intelligence (AI), Lattice could be in an exceptional position to keep winning.