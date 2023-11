1 Small Chip Stock to Consider for a New Era of AI

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) is having a dramatic year. As if the nastiest consumer electronics downturn since the dot-com bubble weren't bad enough, it's also contending with legal issues after fellow chip designer MaxLinear (NASDAQ: MXL) pulled the rug out from under a merger between the two businesses this past summer. SiliconMotion is in litigation to recoup losses and get a merger termination fee from MaxLinear.All the ups and downs aside, though, this tiny chip stock could be a big winner from a new era of AI -fueled computing. Here's what investors need to know.As you may have heard, AI (specifically generative AI) is becoming a pretty big deal. Nvidia is selling billions of dollars' worth of AI computing systems every single quarter.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel