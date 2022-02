1 Smart Pick-and-Shovel Play on the Internet's Future

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite billions of dollars of investments in the next generation of the internet, no one quite understands yet what the much-hyped "metaverse" will actually look like. But Unity Software (NYSE:U) and its digital content creation platform seem poised to succeed no matter where the Internet's future leads. Let's review four key reasons why investors should take a closer look at this business.Unity, founded in 2004, is a leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time, and 3D content. The company established its roots in video gaming, and the growth of the gaming industry has been a major tailwind for the company. According to some 2021 estimates, the gaming industry is now larger than the global music, film, and on-demand entertainment sectors combined. Over the years, Unity has become a go-to platform for game developers. Over 71% of the top 1,000 mobile games in 2020 were created using Unity's platform. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading