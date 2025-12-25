Keep Aktie
1 Social Security Change That Could Take Money Out of Your Pocket in 2026, and 1 Change That Could Keep More Money in There
One thing that's always consistent with Social Security is change. The program is constantly evolving and making changes that affect both current recipients and workers who may or may not be approaching retirement in the coming years. People may not be a fan of the constant changes, but they're a reality for the program.The annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) gets most of the attention because it involves increased monthly benefits, but there are a few other lesser-known changes to be aware of. One of these changes will result in some people paying more out of pocket, while the other could help people save money.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
