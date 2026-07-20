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20.07.2026 18:36:24
1 Space Stock That's Expected to Grow at a Significantly Faster Rate Than SpaceX Over the Next Few Years
Space Exploration Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: SPCX), more commonly referred to as just SpaceX, is easily the most valuable space stock in the world, with a market cap of $1.6 trillion. Many investors are willing to look past its high valuation due to expectations of significant growth in the years ahead.But what might surprise you is that in the next couple of years, there's a space stock that analysts expect will actually grow at a faster rate than SpaceX, and that's AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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