1 Spectacular Semiconductor Stock to Buy During the Nasdaq Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq -100 index, which hosts some of the largest technology companies in the world, lost 34% of its value so far in 2022, placing it firmly in bear market territory. Some individual tech stocks suffered even steeper declines, but there are also some unexpected outperformers and semiconductor-service company Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) is one of them.Axcelis stock is down just 15% year to date and it's not only beating the Nasdaq -100, but it's also doing far better than popular semiconductor giants like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, which are trading down 53% and 58%, respectively, in 2022. It's because Axcelis continues to grow rapidly even in the face of a slowing economy, and its order backlog just hit yet another record high. Here's why it's an ideal bear-market buy.Continue reading