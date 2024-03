1 Spectacular Stock Down 45% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Each year, global consulting firm PwC surveys thousands of CEOs to learn about the risks and opportunities their businesses face. The 2024 edition of the survey asked several questions about generative artificial intelligence (AI), and 64% of the 4,702 respondents said they were worried the technology would increase their cybersecurity risk going forward.It was their top concern, outranking the spread of misinformation and potential reputational risks from the use of AI.Cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks says there has been a tenfold increase in the number of phishing emails targeting businesses over the last 12 months, thanks in part to generative AI's ability to rapidly craft realistic content designed to trick employees into clicking malicious links. So the risk is real and it's already here.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel