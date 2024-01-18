|
18.01.2024 14:30:00
1 Spectacular Stock Down 80% to Buy Right Now
Earnings season started off strong last week with JPMorgan Chase reporting record profits. However, the economy is still in flux, and it might be too early to celebrate the end of high inflation.While the market digests many economic factors and geopolitical circumstances, it hasn't made any big moves so far in 2024. But whatever happens in the near term, the economy is going to get back on its feet at some point, and smart investors will be poised to gain.One way to make that happen is to find beaten-down stocks that have high turnaround power -- for instance, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). The stock is off 80% from its highs and has the platform, brand, and resources to make a huge comeback.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
