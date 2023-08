1 Spectacular Stock to Buy at a Massive Discount and 1 to Pass On

Retail is a cornerstone of the American economy, and retailers like Dollar General (NYSE: DG) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) have built empires doing hundreds of billions of dollars in annual sales to the consumer.Interestingly, these companies' stocks trended in different directions over the past year. Share prices of Dollar General plunged 35% compared to a year ago, while Walmart's have soared by more than 21%.What separates these two powerhouse retailers, and what's the better stock to buy today? Crunching the data reveals what appears to be a lopsided battle. Here is what you need to know.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel