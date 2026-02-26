Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

27.02.2026 00:31:00
1 Spectacular Stock to Buy Before It Joins Nvidia, Alphabet, and Apple in the $3 Trillion Club
Ten American companies are valued at $1 trillion or more, but only three are currently valued at at least $3 trillion: Nvidia, Alphabet, and Apple. Microsoft was a long-standing member, but it recently fell just out of contention following a sharp correction in its stock.I think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) could be the next company to exceed $3 trillion in valuation. Artificial intelligence (AI) is fueling accelerated revenue growth for its flagship cloud platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and its e-commerce business is increasingly profitable thanks to growing efficiency in its fulfillment network.Amazon is valued at $2.25 trillion as I write this, so investors who buy its stock today could earn a return of at least 33% if the company joins the $3 trillion club. Read on.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
