Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
18.08.2023 23:27:00

1 Spectacular Thing Honeywell and nVent Have in Common

The following article may be the source for a quiz question on a future fantastical industrial sector-focused game show. Which two industrial companies have raised their earnings guidance on every possible earnings call over the last three years, with the result being one stock up 131% and the other down 10%? The answer is nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) and Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON). That's a trivia question; the more serious question is whether either is a buy right now. Underpromising and overdelivering matters in investing. Its importance goes beyond merely setting a reliable track record; it also implies that a company is structuring its operations efficiently and it has the opportunity to invest for growth. The chart below shows how each company raised full-year guidance on every earnings call since 2021 and beat the third-quarter guidance in the full-year results in 2021 and 2022. For reference, I've taken the midpoint of the guidance ranges to simplify matters. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Honeywellmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Honeywellmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Honeywell 171,62 0,21% Honeywell

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorgen um China: ATX und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Freitag nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneinheitlich an dem letzten Handelstag der Woche. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenausklang in Rot.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen