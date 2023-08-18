|
18.08.2023 23:27:00
1 Spectacular Thing Honeywell and nVent Have in Common
The following article may be the source for a quiz question on a future fantastical industrial sector-focused game show. Which two industrial companies have raised their earnings guidance on every possible earnings call over the last three years, with the result being one stock up 131% and the other down 10%? The answer is nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) and Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON). That's a trivia question; the more serious question is whether either is a buy right now. Underpromising and overdelivering matters in investing. Its importance goes beyond merely setting a reliable track record; it also implies that a company is structuring its operations efficiently and it has the opportunity to invest for growth. The chart below shows how each company raised full-year guidance on every earnings call since 2021 and beat the third-quarter guidance in the full-year results in 2021 and 2022. For reference, I've taken the midpoint of the guidance ranges to simplify matters. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
