|
01.02.2024 11:50:00
1 Spectacular Warren Buffett Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024
Investors have started the year on a high note, with the S&P 500 hitting all-time highs and officially ending the bear market. Bull market conditions usually lead to market enthusiasm and increasing prices. However, many investors were hit hard when the last bull market ended, and many growth stocks tanked. They've spent the past two years or so learning their lesson; now is the time to put those lessons into action and make careful, deliberate investing decisions.There's no better place to look for sensible investing ideas than the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. And it might be refreshing to see that Warren Buffett and his team, who are known for their value picks, have a few top growth stocks as well. Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) is a digital bank that's taken its market by storm and won't be letting up anytime soon. Investors should consider buying Nu stock hand over fist this year. Here's why.Nu operates under the banner NuBank in Brazil and, more recently, Mexico and Colombia. It's an all-digital bank that has expanded into a full financial services app, and it's growing rapidly.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Blick: ATX und DAX stärker -- Asiens Börsen beenden Freitagshandel uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt ziehen vor dem Wochenende an. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.