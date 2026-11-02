1 Stat That Makes Walmart Hard to Ignore This November

Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) is no longer the largest company in the world by sales; that title has been transferred to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which recently outpaced it.

However, Walmart is outpacing it in another area that might surprise you. Here's one stat that's hard to ignore right now.

Amazon is the largest e-commerce retailer in the world, but its highest growth is coming from the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud segment. Amazon's online sales increased only 2% year over year in the third quarter, while third-party sales grew 9%.

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