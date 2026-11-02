Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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02.11.2026 10:45:00
1 Stat That Makes Walmart Hard to Ignore This November
Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) is no longer the largest company in the world by sales; that title has been transferred to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which recently outpaced it.
However, Walmart is outpacing it in another area that might surprise you. Here's one stat that's hard to ignore right now.
Amazon is the largest e-commerce retailer in the world, but its highest growth is coming from the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud segment. Amazon's online sales increased only 2% year over year in the third quarter, while third-party sales grew 9%.
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Nachrichten zu Walmart
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30.10.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones schließt im Minus (finanzen.at)
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30.10.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones verliert am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
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30.10.26
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones am Freitagmittag mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
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30.10.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Start des Freitagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
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28.10.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Walmart-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Walmart von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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21.10.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Walmart-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Walmart-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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20.10.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones schließt mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
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20.10.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones am Nachmittag mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Walmart
|21.08.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|21.08.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.08.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.08.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|21.08.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.08.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.08.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|21.08.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.08.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.11.24
|Walmart Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|110,02
|-0,60%
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