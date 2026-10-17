1 Stat That Makes Walt Disney (DIS) Hard to Ignore This October

Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) place is in the living room. Its popular cable channels helped it establish a dominant position in the media and entertainment industry. But this part of the business faces secular decline, as U.S. households have been cutting the cord. The linear networks aren't as lucrative as they once were.

The company has transitioned successfully this decade in the streaming age. It's been a costly evolution, though. But Disney+, Hulu, and the direct-to-consumer (DTC) ESPN platform give Disney a comprehensive content offering that caters to everyone in the family.

While changes have happened on the TV screen, the experiences segment continues to drive the lion's share of financial results. And the business is investing aggressively here.

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