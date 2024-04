1 Stealthy Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock That Could Be Huge

There is something special about seeing events live, whether you like sports, concerts, or shows. I recently visited T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to watch the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Detroit Red Wings, and there was something different about getting into the arena. I'll explain below.A large part of any event is security. Sadly, mass shootings have skyrocketed over the past 20 years. New York City has also seen a surge in violence on the subways, so it is turning to this company to help keep people safe.Whatever our personal experience, we are all at least indirectly affected by unfortunate incidents when we go through tight security and long lines. However, traditional metal detector security has problems -- problems that Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ: EVLV) is trying to solve using artificial intelligence (AI) technology.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel