1 Stock Crushed by the Nasdaq Bear Market That's a No Brainer Buy for 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The bear market of 2022 was especially tough on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. While the S&P 500 ended the year down by 19%, the Nasdaq closed out 2022 down by 33%. Indeed, last year was the worst year for the stock market since 2008.Caught up in that broad downtrend was cybersecurity company CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). Its stock ended 2022 down a whopping 49%. Like many of the companies that experienced outsized stock price appreciation during the earlier bull run, it was hit particularly hard in the sell-off.While some of that 49% decline was surely tied to overall market sentiment, CrowdStrike also faces some near-term headwinds that certainly factored in. But the business's long-term growth potential makes it a compelling stock to look into for 2023.Continue reading